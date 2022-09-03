Peaceful Mode is now Available! Camera Shake can be disabled now!

Peaceful Mode is now Available!
But be careful!
In this mode you can not obtain achievements and it lower the gameplay experience. It removes all entities from the game!
Camera Shake can be disabled now in the Settings!
Have fun!
