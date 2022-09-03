 Skip to content

The Backrooms Footage update for 3 September 2022

Peaceful Mode is now Available! Camera Shake can be disabled now!

Build 9445729

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Peaceful Mode is now Available!
But be careful!
In this mode you can not obtain achievements and it lower the gameplay experience. It removes all entities from the game!

Camera Shake can be disabled now in the Settings!

Have fun!

