POLISH & BUGFIX (1.5.1)

_Hiya!

I'm currently doing exams so this one is a little on the smaller side—here are some well requested features :3_

New Tutorial

Tutorial improvements

Sensitivity slider range increased 2X —> 3X

Added a new UI ingame to show when you rank up

Reload indicator for the launcher

Removed bullet tracers

Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback, would like to see inside development updates or want to join in on tournaments!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana.