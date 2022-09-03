POLISH & BUGFIX (1.5.1)

_Hiya!
I'm currently doing exams so this one is a little on the smaller side—here are some well requested features :3_
New Tutorial
- Tutorial improvements
- Sensitivity slider range increased 2X —> 3X
- Added a new UI ingame to show when you rank up
- Reload indicator for the launcher
- Removed bullet tracers
Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback, would like to see inside development updates or want to join in on tournaments!
*<:)
Toodles!
banana.
Changed files in this update