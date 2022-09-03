 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 3 September 2022

V0.8561 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8561

Updates：
-Adjusted tablet “Beetle Officer” to promote all kinds of beetles summoned at the beginning of the battle to level 3;
-Enhance the effect of tablet”Reap”;
-Enhance the effect of tablet”Calm”;

Bug fixes：
--Fixed the bug that the unit “Moon Grail”
will lose blood if it does not meet the conditions under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that caving” Golden Throne” cannot get golden equipment under certain circumstances;

  • Fixed the bug that the effect of stone board ” Mirage“ could not be returned normally under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed some mistakes in the description in English and Chinese

