Mutant Alley: Dinohazard update for 3 September 2022

Mutant Alley - Dinohazard (2022.9-1)

Build 9445514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Fix: Penis swap menu
  • FIx: Post-Climax pose change
  • Improved: Female voice remastering
  • Improved: Optimized edging mechanics
  • Heavy refactoring for upcoming features
  • Added: Skin support
  • Added: Stim-Shot machine

