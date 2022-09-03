Update, Version 20220903

English

##########Content############

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Plastic Shirt

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Plastic Pants

The "Previous Owner of the 3D Printing Store" now sometimes drops the recipes of those two new blueprints.

The Infinite Machine now sometimes drops the recipes of those two new blueprints.

##########System#############

Each 3D Printing Blueprint can now have its customized success message.

If no such message is assigned, it will display the old default one.

All existing blueprints have been upgraded to have new messages containing the product from 3D printing.

简体中文

##########Content############

新的3D打印蓝图：塑料衬衫

新的3D打印蓝图：塑料裤子

3D打印店的"前店主"现在可能会掉落上面两份蓝图的图纸。

无尽机器现在可能会掉落上面两份蓝图的图纸。

##########System#############

每份3D打印蓝图现在可以自带一个制造成功的自定义信息。

如果没有设定这个信息，则会用之前的默认的成功信息。

所有现有的蓝图均已更新并获得了一个显示制造出的产品的成功信息窗口。