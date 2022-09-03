Fan of Knives no longer counts as a Physical Hit.
Kensai change - You can always use skills that are Only Usable While Unarmed.
Fixed Wildshot Elixir not applying Wildshot.
Rune Knights update for 3 September 2022
Fan of Knives Revert, Kensai Change, Wildshot Fix
Fan of Knives no longer counts as a Physical Hit.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update