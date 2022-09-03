 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 3 September 2022

Fan of Knives Revert, Kensai Change, Wildshot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fan of Knives no longer counts as a Physical Hit.
Kensai change - You can always use skills that are Only Usable While Unarmed.
Fixed Wildshot Elixir not applying Wildshot.

Changed files in this update

