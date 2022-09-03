Beta - v0.0.19 Patch Notes

New
- New Emblem - Avatar: Every 8 seconds you cycle to another element. Damage you deal of that element is increased by 25%.
- New Emblem - Maim: You deal 100% of your power as damage to all slowed, stunned, feared or rooted enemies every 2 seconds.
Enemies
- Beholder: Base power increased from 26 to 24.
- Clockwork Cannon: Base power increased from 28 to 25.
- Clockwork Soldier: Base power increased from 13 to 15.
- Spinner: Damage tick rate reduced from 10 per second to 7.5, damage per tick reduced from 72% of power to 55%, maximum move speed while attacking reduced from 10.5 tiles per second to 9, acceleration and deceleration while attacking slightly reduced.
Player
- Base critical hit damage reduced from 140% to 130%.
- Base power reduced from 74 to 70.
Spells
- Acid Fire: Range increased from 8 tiles to 12, cone angle reduced from 60 degrees to 45.
- Burst: Damage radius slightly increased from 2.25 tiles to 2.5 tiles.
- Fireball: Damage reduced from 130% of power to 120%, damage radius reduced from 2 tiles to 1.8, knockback reduced.
- Power Fist: Damage increased from 60% of power to 70%, third hit damage increased from 150% to 180%.
- Shooting Star: Now has a base mana cost of 30 and deals 100% of your power as damage, spends all remaining mana to increase the damage dealt by 100% for every 10 mana spent. [This fixes an exploit with the Mana Hungry emblem and greatly improves damage scaling with maximum mana.]
- Solar Beam: Now deals between 300% and 450% of your power as damage per second based on time channeled (scales with attack speed), base turn rate increased from 0.25 rotations per second to 0.33, mana cost reduced from 34 per second to 30, now requires enough mana to channel for 1 second (reduced at higher attack speeds) in order to cast. [This fixes an exploit with the Mana Hungry emblem and prevents very short channels which are unsatisfying.]
- Stone Skin: Shield reduced from 50% of maximum life to 40%, duration reduced from 7 seconds to 6.
- Teleport: Now grants 100% evasion for 0.33 seconds upon cast. [This helps to prevent player from taking unexpected damage immediately after teleporting which felt unfair.]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed game-breaking bug where closing the spell inventory while clicking and dragging a spell page would cause that page to be locked at that position.
- Boss - Conservator: Fixed rare bug where game would crash if boss was stunned on the exact same frame as the trailblaze attack was started.
- Boss - Conservator: Fixed bug where attacks were not functioning properly if boss was stunned on the exact same frame that attack was started.
