Screaming Noppy update for 3 September 2022

Build Mode Mini Updates №1

Build Mode Mini Updates №1 · Build 9445392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game had the addition of the following changes:

  • Added a search bar, with which you can conveniently find the level you need.
  • The appearance of the list of players levels has been updated

