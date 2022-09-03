Build Mode Mini Updates №1

The game had the addition of the following changes:
- Added a search bar, with which you can conveniently find the level you need.
- The appearance of the list of players levels has been updated
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game had the addition of the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update