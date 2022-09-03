 Skip to content

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 3 September 2022

0.14.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9445348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Allow creatures to make their way to a nearby shadow-casting tree (if there is one) to sleep, taking advantage of the shelter it provides.
  • Reduce how rapidly growth cost scales with creature size and complexity.
  • Prevent attacked creatures from continuing to try to seek food/breed/etc during the fight.
  • Added an oxygen bar to the selected creature UI. Not sold on it. I'm going to need to redesign the UI at some point: I have a bunch of idea's on that front.
  • Encourage creatures who begin a meal to finish it. [Berates random P. specium for being picky]
  • Prevent predators from fleeing from the spoils of victory due to fear accumulated during the fight.
  • Fix pregnancy-induced fatigue loss being applied even when game is paused.
  • Fix creatures in combat drifting away from the site of combat while the game is paused.
  • Fix a number of other animation problems related to combat.
  • Fix a problem with some types of thoughts not being logged.
  • Fix pregnancy cost being incorrectly represented in mouseover energy bars.
  • Fix game crashing on startup on Linux.

