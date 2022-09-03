- Allow creatures to make their way to a nearby shadow-casting tree (if there is one) to sleep, taking advantage of the shelter it provides.
- Reduce how rapidly growth cost scales with creature size and complexity.
- Prevent attacked creatures from continuing to try to seek food/breed/etc during the fight.
- Added an oxygen bar to the selected creature UI. Not sold on it. I'm going to need to redesign the UI at some point: I have a bunch of idea's on that front.
- Encourage creatures who begin a meal to finish it. [Berates random P. specium for being picky]
- Prevent predators from fleeing from the spoils of victory due to fear accumulated during the fight.
- Fix pregnancy-induced fatigue loss being applied even when game is paused.
- Fix creatures in combat drifting away from the site of combat while the game is paused.
- Fix a number of other animation problems related to combat.
- Fix a problem with some types of thoughts not being logged.
- Fix pregnancy cost being incorrectly represented in mouseover energy bars.
- Fix game crashing on startup on Linux.
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 3 September 2022
0.14.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
- Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
- Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update