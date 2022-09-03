Cartridge Defense 1.0 Release!

Thank you everyone who has supported the game through early access! It has been quite the journey for me and I'm excited to announce the 1.0 version of the game is available now!

Patch Notes

Features

Campaign completed.

Added Act 5 with 3 new levels (a total of 60 rounds).

These new levels feature the two new enemy types (Charger and Umbrella Guardian).

Added new Targeting Systems for the new enemies.

Added Credits page (accessed by clicking on the Out Gaming logo on the bottom right).

Added support for Steam Cloud saves.

Added new sponsor and new unlockable cartridges to go along with them:

Added new boss for the final level.

Added achievements:

Changes/Tweaks

Updated enemy textures.

Blocks will no longer block projectiles.

Slightly increased size of Pack Opener screen.

'Heal Allies in range' removed from Crawlers.

Changed the order of the main menu.

You will no longer be offered targeting systems or items after you have the maximum amount, even after reloading the game (in Rogue-Like mode).

The Lucky Foot item will no longer be offered in Rogue-Like mode.

Removed a few unfair maps from the Rogue-Like map pool.

Changed The Fountain and The Food Court to tier 4 in Rogue-Like mode.

Zone 5 maps added as tier 5 maps in Rogue-Like mode.

Added textures to circuit boards.

Modified city skyline background behind screen.

Increased font size of cartridges.

Removed some extra text from Monuments to allow for the font size to be increased.

Renamed a few cartridges to be shorter.

Increased the font size for cartridge names on deck list.

Increased the size of the cartridge pool for Rogue-Like games.

Improved performance in several areas.

Improved several textures.

Improved garbage collection.

Balance Changes

Towers' range will now increase slightly when placed on a block.

Changes made to enemy speeds and their minimum speeds.

Later levels of Sponsored and Endless mode are now slightly harder.

Several balance changes made to Rogue-Like mode.

Cartridge Changes

Periscope Eternal => Cost increased from 100 to 125.

Pirate => Cost increased from 200 to 350, changed to 10 Credits per kill (down from 25).

Blacksmith => Cost increased from 50 to 75.

Apprentice Blacksmith => Cost increased from 25 to 50.

Novice Blacksmith => Cost increase from 25 to 50.

Marksman => Cost from 50 to 100, changed to +20% Range (down from 40).

Mechanic => Cost increased from 50 to 150, changed to +20% Fire Rate (down from 40).

Overclocker => Cost increased from 50 to 150, changed to +20% Damage (down from 40).

Vigilant Overclocker => Cost increased from 75 to 200, changed to +25% Damage (down from 50).

Recursion => Cost increased from 100 to 200.

Cloning Device => Cost increased from 400 to 500.

Extreme Focus => Cost increased from 400 to 500, changed to +60% Fire Rate (down from 100).

Booster Block => Cost increased from 50 to 75, changed to +15% Range(down from 30).

Improved Booster Block => Cost increased from 100 to 150, changed to +20% Range (down from 45).

Spire of the Gods => Cost decreased to 800 from 900.

Advanced Tower Logistics => Sales cost reduced to 25 per tower (down from 50).

Big Blue => Cost decreased from 250 to 225, changed the decreased range to 25% (down from 50%).

Bug Fixes

Increased hitbox size of Defenders so they would more consistently take damage from explosions.

Fixed issue where the endless mode image would appear on other levels after quitting an endless mode game.

Playing an effect on a tower in the waiting area will no longer pick up the tower.

Cartridges that let you sell target tower will now let you sell amplifiers and monuments.

Upgrading a random tower will now work correctly when there is only one eligible tower.

Fixed issue where trying to play "Must have Command Center Level X" would cause a cosmetic issue if you didn't meet the requirements.

Fixed error that would occasionally occur when rendering an enemies' shield HP.

Fixed issue with hitting a shield while it is simultaneously being destroyed.

Fixed steam app Id issue.

Fixed issue where upgrading a random tower could upgrade towers that stay the same level as command center (and then would immediately revert back to the previous level).

Fixed issue where the wrong sponsor would show up on the victory screen in rare occasions.

Fixed rare issue where database could get corrupted if an error occurred when launching the game.

Fixed tooltip for Command Center Level 3.

Fixed displays after completing Rogue-Like mode.

Fixed issue with crashing in some Rogue-Like menu screens.

Fixed formatting of passive choices in Rogue-Like menu.

Fixed issue with settings not being saved when quitting and restarting the game.

Fixed issue where some screens would overlap on roguelike mode.

Fixed issue where music would cut out if too many sounds were playing at once.

Fixed the text on a few cartridges.

Fixed an issue that would occur when forfeiting a Rogue-Like game from the gameboard.

Fixed an issue where bosses could come out of an inactive entrance in sponsored and Rogue-Like modes.

Fixed issue where the lightning for data drops would sometimes not display.

Fixed some targeting systems not showing correctly on Rogue-Like selection screen.

Fixed issue with tutorial when played immediately after sponsored mode.

Fixed issue with tutorial that would occur when playing through it very quickly.

Fixed issue with tutorial where last tower placed would sometimes keep pulsing after the final round had started.

If you come across any issues please don't hesitate to make a comment, post on the Steam forum or e-mail me at cartridgedefense@gmail.com. I will do everything I can to fix your issue ASAP. Thanks again and enjoy!