OtherSoul 3.0

We are just two guys who play the game in our spare time and want to make it better and better. We've got the enthusiasm to do it, we hope the game will do something for everyone! Thank you for your support! :)

We've completely overhauled the smaller, larger parts of the game, from the main menu to the end of the game.

Contents of update 3.0:

new assets

new and higher resolution models included

new enemy models

new gameplay elements

new map sections

upgraded sounds and effects

camera function

bug fixes

and much more...

Thank you so much for playing OtherSoul and supporting our work. We continue to work on making our game even more atmospheric and enjoyable! <3