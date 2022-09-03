288: Early Access 0.13.27 - September 3, 2022 3:10 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique gloves.
• Fixed a bug that caused the mob's target to not work correctly in single player mode after your first dungeon.
• Fixed an obscure bug that allowed you to chain cast skills with a cooldown.
• Improved save behavior in single player after destroying, selling items.
Nevergrind Online update for 3 September 2022
Exceptional Unique Gloves Now Available!
