 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 3 September 2022

Exceptional Unique Gloves Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9445264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

288: Early Access 0.13.27 - September 3, 2022 3:10 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique gloves.
• Fixed a bug that caused the mob's target to not work correctly in single player mode after your first dungeon.
• Fixed an obscure bug that allowed you to chain cast skills with a cooldown.
• Improved save behavior in single player after destroying, selling items.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link