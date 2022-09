Share · View all patches · Build 9445179 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.9 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[added feature]

Added description of "campsite" after the ending.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

Fixed a bug in the text input. after punctuation marks, question marks, and exclamation marks when entering text.

[Adjustments]

Some text was adjusted.

Some episode progress conditions have been adjusted.

The effects of cooking items have been adjusted.