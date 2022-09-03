 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022

Hotfix 328_DB75F5E

Share · View all patches · Build 9445154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Jaws no longer get stuck open after rough oral.
  • Gag sound frequency reduced.
  • Humanoid penetrator no longer gets culled incorrectly.
  • Bed works when you have a sliver of energy now.
  • Added several missing reagents.
  • Fixed kobold look direction sometimes not applying.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link