- Jaws no longer get stuck open after rough oral.
- Gag sound frequency reduced.
- Humanoid penetrator no longer gets culled incorrectly.
- Bed works when you have a sliver of energy now.
- Added several missing reagents.
- Fixed kobold look direction sometimes not applying.
KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022
Hotfix 328_DB75F5E
Patchnotes via Steam Community
