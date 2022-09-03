OBS Studio 28.0.1 Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9445071 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 05:52:05 UTC by Wendy

We just released the first 28.0 hotfix to address a few issues reported since the 28.0 release on Wednesday:

Fixed a bug causing MP4/MOV files to sometimes save in a corrupted state

Fixed a bug causing DeckLink device sources to sometimes not capture

Fixed the Windows auto-updater to only update on Windows 10 and above

Added "Resize output (source size)" back to the source context menu

Reverted a change causing video capture device settings to be reset when used NOTE: This reverts the automatic saving of video capture device configuration settings. This will be reintroduced in a future version.



For the full changelog including 28.0 itself see github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/28.0.1