OBS Studio 28.0.1 Hotfix Update

We just released the first 28.0 hotfix to address a few issues reported since the 28.0 release on Wednesday:
-
Fixed a bug causing MP4/MOV files to sometimes save in a corrupted state
-
Fixed a bug causing DeckLink device sources to sometimes not capture
-
Fixed the Windows auto-updater to only update on Windows 10 and above
-
Added "Resize output (source size)" back to the source context menu
-
Reverted a change causing video capture device settings to be reset when used
- NOTE: This reverts the automatic saving of video capture device configuration settings. This will be reintroduced in a future version.
For the full changelog including 28.0 itself see github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/28.0.1
Changed files in this update