OBS Studio update for 3 September 2022

OBS Studio 28.0.1 Hotfix Update

OBS Studio update for 3 September 2022

OBS Studio 28.0.1 Hotfix Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released the first 28.0 hotfix to address a few issues reported since the 28.0 release on Wednesday:

  • Fixed a bug causing MP4/MOV files to sometimes save in a corrupted state

  • Fixed a bug causing DeckLink device sources to sometimes not capture

  • Fixed the Windows auto-updater to only update on Windows 10 and above

  • Added "Resize output (source size)" back to the source context menu

  • Reverted a change causing video capture device settings to be reset when used

    • NOTE: This reverts the automatic saving of video capture device configuration settings. This will be reintroduced in a future version.

For the full changelog including 28.0 itself see github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/28.0.1

