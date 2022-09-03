 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 3 September 2022

0.95.10

Build 9445067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Menu: Pressing Throw works the same as pressing Light on most menus
  • Training Mode: Toggling hitbox display while gameplay is frozen will now update immediately, rather than requiring a frame step
  • Event Mode: You can toggle hitbox display from the Pause Menu (this is tracked separately from Training Mode)
  • Event Mode: There is now a controller preview on the main menu (this is temporary for an offline event)

