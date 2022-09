Share · View all patches · Build 9444960 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 04:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Feedback has said the game feels a little "grindy" at times. To address that:

Minilevel rewards increased 10% The sheep herding level is now unlocked much earlier, giving 3 choices of minilevels

The sound that signifies picking something up in the hunting level is now much louder.