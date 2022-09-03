 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022

Patch 325_5779766

Share · View all patches · Build 9444835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some icons that didn't match the style of the others were remade.
  • Energy is now analogue. Sleeping gains up to 1 energy.
  • All reagents have calorie counts now, these contribute to energy when consumed.
  • Added various food items, they're created from reagent combinations and have high calorie counts and slow metabolization speeds. Eat breakfast before you get to work!
  • Reworked various audio involving penetrators. Kobolds go GLK.
  • Reworked oral visuals.
  • Players now have Nicknames that they can set via the Multiplayer menu.
  • Chatbox was added, see what other players have said no matter where they are.
  • Added cheats. Say '/cheats' as the server owner to enable them for everyone in the server. Then type '/help' to list the available commands.
  • Fixed various serialization bugs with settings. Language setting is remembered, resolution setting works more in tandem with Unity now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link