- Some icons that didn't match the style of the others were remade.
- Energy is now analogue. Sleeping gains up to 1 energy.
- All reagents have calorie counts now, these contribute to energy when consumed.
- Added various food items, they're created from reagent combinations and have high calorie counts and slow metabolization speeds. Eat breakfast before you get to work!
- Reworked various audio involving penetrators. Kobolds go GLK.
- Reworked oral visuals.
- Players now have Nicknames that they can set via the Multiplayer menu.
- Chatbox was added, see what other players have said no matter where they are.
- Added cheats. Say '/cheats' as the server owner to enable them for everyone in the server. Then type '/help' to list the available commands.
- Fixed various serialization bugs with settings. Language setting is remembered, resolution setting works more in tandem with Unity now.
KoboldKare update for 3 September 2022
Patch 325_5779766
Patchnotes via Steam Community
