Patch 1.0.9 - Cooking and Combat Update

Build 9444784 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 04:09:07 UTC

Thank you for your patience while the team worked through versions 1.0.8 and 1.0.9 in this Alpha update.

Updates will resume at a normal pace after this patch

The engine has been updated along with major performance components

We took the extra time to move forward in other areas while the overhaul took place

Some features are still experimental and may break during testing

You will be greeted by a refreshed menu lobby scene, which serves as a foundation for character creation and Sentipedia interfaces.





Next, a new biome selection menu is available, where we will expand settings for your starting conditions.

Only the Coastal Meadow biome is available, with the rest to follow soon after.

Multi-biome generation will remain experimental until we can bring it back into the default branch with stable performance and spawn behavior.

As a preview of patch 1.0.10, we have included a new set of village assets that will make the foundation of the first Era.

The villages are smaller, and more primitive, but they will be denser and more realistic for the first Era.

Press E next to cooking pots to initiate the cooking sequence.

You can select ingredients you have harvested from the environment or looted from mobs.

Different recipes have different player effects; check the inventory for each blueprint recipe!

Some camps include explosive barrels that can be shot with projectiles

All camp assets can be destroyed

Yagi groups spawn in different numbers

There are still issues with Yagi spawner, some camps may not spawn Yagi

Changelog:

Added

Added "Coming Soon" to all disabled biome selection buttons

Added "Equip Multi-Tool" task to tasklist

Added "Ether Dimension" to main menu (swapped from Coastal Meadow biome scenery)

Added biome selection touch scrolling for Steam Deck

Added death poof effect SFX

Added destructible behavior to Yagi camp props such as barrels, crates, towers, fences and benches

Added destruction physics

Added Ether music track to main menu

Added explosion SFX for explosive barrels

Added explosive barrels

Added manual loot drop for enemies and Sentius (stops discovery event from obfuscating screen during combat encounters)

Added physics ragdolling for player character (triggered on explosions and fall damage)

Added physics ragdolling for Sentius

Added physics ragdolling for Voidlings (triggered on explosions and on death)

Added physics ragdolling for Yagi AI

Added ranged attack Voidling variant

Added SFX on prop destruction

Added UI hover, click and return SFX to main menu

Added updated biome images for main menu biome selection UI

Added weapon as default equipment/tool hotbar selection

Added ability to attack while moving (primary attacks only, not special)

Added async operations to runtime decimation

Added consumed food abilities (speed boost, attack boost, defense boost, mining yield boost, logging yield boost, gathering yield boost, health restore and stamina restore)

Added cooldown icons for active abilities

Added delay for resource popup SFX

Added discovery events for missing resource drops (plants, meat, etc)

Added distance-based density scaling for grass (pseudo-LOD system for mesh grass)

Added distance-based fading for grass

Added grass length modifier based on terrain heightmap

Added grass texture to footstep SFX array

Added infinite ingredients hotkey for cooking

Added innards resource drop for Yagi

Added item descriptions for cooked dishes

Added item descriptions for depletable resources

Added key hint for mode switcher tasklist entry

Added LODs for ai entities

Added LODs for sentius

Added mage fire projectile splash damage over time PFX on ground collision

Added magmaton spawns to entity spawner

Added meat resource drop for sentius

Added opening inventory/settings menu to tasklist

Added poof PFX on entity death

Added pooling for runtime decimated parts

Added recipes to inventory blueprint tab

Added SFX on discovery UI close

Added SFX on discovery UI popup

Added SFX on food item consumption

Added wild carrot resource drop

Added wind tinting for mesh grass

Added Yagi combat formations

Added Yagi combat queueing

Added Yagi hert alert behavior

Added Yagi strafing

Added Yagi v. Void behavior

Fixed

Fixed "Ether Constellation" effect render overlap with UI objects

Fixed aim reticle behavior when mode switcher is active

Fixed AMD video playback bug (black screen during splash and world intro; issue still exists for Steam Deck)

Fixed audio clip compression issues

Fixed audio source pooling instance bug

Fixed biome selection scroll arrow buttons

Fixed bug where explosive barrels wouldn't propagate damage to entities in radius

Fixed combat music sequence not cueing when player attacks Yagi

Fixed cooking UI "Clear Ingredients" button bug

Fixed cooking UI current ingredient count bug

Fixed cooking UI duplicate ingredient spawn bug

Fixed destroyed prop debris not disappearing after some time

Fixed entity spawning issues based on rest feature (forced time of day changes)

Fixed Ether effects and UI overlap in main menu biome selection

Fixed Ether effects and video overlap during world intro

Fixed explosive barrel audio source falloff issue

Fixed explosive barrel LOD billboard persisting after explosion

Fixed frozen splash transition on exit to menu bug

Fixed level background track playing on exit to menu bug

Fixed Magmaton audio events (footsteps, damage, idle, death)

Fixed Magmaton audio source distortion

Fixed Magmaton death SFX cutting off on despawn

Fixed main menu UI scaling on ultrawide displays

Fixed missing cooking station button SFX

Fixed missing music and SFX on level restart

Fixed no Yagi loot drop on explosion bug

Fixed pause menu music slider scaling bug

Fixed pause menu Music volume slider

Fixed pause menu settings shadow toggle

Fixed pause menu SFX volume slider

Fixed physics timestep bug on exit to menu

Fixed player damage SFX not playing during Magmaton attacks

Fixed player footstep SFX volume scaling when operating SFX slider

Fixed player ragdoll internal collision bug

Fixed player ragdoll not triggering on explosion

Fixed player special attack not triggering

Fixed props not being destroyed on explosion

Fixed Sentius audio source mixer bug

Fixed Steam Deck crashing on video playback (splash screen and world intro)

Fixed Steam Deck white loading screen bug

Fixed stone depletion during free-climb bug

Fixed world intro audio not stopping on video skip

Fixed world intro video loop bug

Fixed Yagi AOE damage receiver bug

Fixed Yagi audio source volume and falloff issues

Fixed Yagi negative health bug

Fixed "wineberry" text bug in cooking UI

Fixed active combat features bug during cooking

Fixed ambient music sequence for coastal meadow biome

Fixed broken vegetation resource discovery events

Fixed cursor disappearing bug when inventory is opened during cooking

Fixed gauntlet aim camera culling bug

Fixed grass not rendering terrain tiles

Fixed hotbar selection white texture overlay bug

Fixed inedible meat skewer bug

Fixed interact UI popup visibility on depletion start

Fixed Kumi moveset inactive during combat (against magmaton & Voidling)

Fixed lag/freeze on cooking ingredient switching

Fixed lag/freeze on cooking initialize

Fixed lingering dead entity bodies

Fixed mage special attack trigger bug

Fixed Magmaton running attack trail effect appearing on idle

Fixed missing base building blueprints in inventory blueprint tab

Fixed missing recipe "blueprints" in inventory blueprint tab

Fixed missing staff aim reticle

Fixed pickaxe collision SFX during stone depletion

Fixed player attack SFX overlap bug

Fixed player eyes not closing during rest sequence

Fixed player not taking any damage from Voidling attacks

Fixed player rotate bug on mouse press when cooking

Fixed primary attack colliding with player when spawned while moving

Fixed resource drop popup amount bug

Fixed resting feature at Yagi campfires

Fixed resting sequence entity spawner bug

Fixed ruin depletion

Fixed rusted weapon colliders

Fixed SFX not playing on resource gathered popup

Fixed spawned rusted weapon colliders

Fixed stackable inventory flag for inventory recipe entries

Fixed stone decimation on depletion complete

Fixed stone pickups not triggering discovery for stone resource

Fixed tasklist inventory (esc) entry trigger bug

Fixed Voidling spawn time

Improved

Improved audio source pooling

Improved Coastal Meadow biome algorithm (increased foliage, resource and road density)

Improved Coastal meadow biome color palette (foliage and terrain)

Improved cooking initialization sequence (active tools/weapons are disabled; cooking spook is enabled)

Improved main menu logo

Improved player inventory item querying

Improved ragdoll physics component pooling

Improved Yagi AI pathfinding

Improved Yagi camp assets

Improved Yagi camp prop durability (bench and fences)

Improved blending between root motion and non root motion animations

Improved Coastal Meadow LOD performance

Improved damage deal by Yagi attacks

Improved Gyser Plains LOD performance

Improved mage projectile ground splash effect

Improved Magma Biome LOD performance

Improved Magmaton running attack vfx

Improved mesh grass lighting

Improved mesh grass performance

Improved mesh grass render distance

Improved nighttime luminance

Improved stone depletion

Improved stone pickup sizes

Improved stone pickup UI interaction

Improved thatch distribution seed

Improved thatch plant spawns

Improved Void behavior profile

Improved Yagi spawn count

Once again, thank you to everyone who has supported development and continues to test the Alpha client.