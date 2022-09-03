Woods Of Death 2 Release Notes ver1.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9444767 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.8.0 2022 09 02

Changed

HP Recovery is dependant on enemy level

Level 1 to 9 -> 3 HP

Level 10 to 19 -> 5 HP

Level 20 to 29 -> 7 HP

Level 30 to 39 -> 9 HP

Level 40 to 49 -> 11 HP

Level 50 to 59 -> 13 HP

Level 60 or greater -> 15 HP

Good Luck Charms are dependant on enemy level

Level 20 to 29 -> an additional bonus of 2

Level 30 to 39 -> an additional bonus of 4

Level 40 to 49 -> an additional bonus of 6

Level 50 or greater -> an additional bonus of 9

Enemies

Some non linear changes to enemy level 11, 15, 23, 26, 29 and 43

Warrior

Charge sacrifices only 5% of max health instead of 8%

Paladin

Power Shield only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 5%

Power Shield removes 25% of final damage instead of 15%

Paladin Might only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 7%

General Store

Able to buy bulk potions at level 30 instead of 55

Fixed

Sound entering store now effected by volume settings

Sound on player death now effected by volume settings