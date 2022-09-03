 Skip to content

Woods of Death 2 update for 3 September 2022

Woods Of Death 2 Release Notes ver1.8.0

Build 9444767

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.8.0 2022 09 02

Changed
HP Recovery is dependant on enemy level
Level 1 to 9 -> 3 HP
Level 10 to 19 -> 5 HP
Level 20 to 29 -> 7 HP
Level 30 to 39 -> 9 HP
Level 40 to 49 -> 11 HP
Level 50 to 59 -> 13 HP
Level 60 or greater -> 15 HP

Good Luck Charms are dependant on enemy level
Level 20 to 29 -> an additional bonus of 2
Level 30 to 39 -> an additional bonus of 4
Level 40 to 49 -> an additional bonus of 6
Level 50 or greater -> an additional bonus of 9

Enemies
Some non linear changes to enemy level 11, 15, 23, 26, 29 and 43

Warrior
Charge sacrifices only 5% of max health instead of 8%

Paladin
Power Shield only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 5%
Power Shield removes 25% of final damage instead of 15%
Paladin Might only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 7%

General Store
Able to buy bulk potions at level 30 instead of 55

Fixed
Sound entering store now effected by volume settings
Sound on player death now effected by volume settings

