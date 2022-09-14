Update to fix Brahma's Trial

Hello everyone,

Thank you very much for your continued support for LA-MULANA 2.

Following the Tower of Oannes update on consoles in Japan, we're releasing an update that will fix the issue with Brahma's Trials on PC where you can only change the pink and blue laser irradiation device once.

As for the West, the Tower of Oannes console update is scheduled to come out in 2023.

We wish you good luck for the rest of your LA-MULANA 2 journey!

