Meanwhile version 1.2 in beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've uploaded a new beta release of Meanwhile. To try it, select Properties, Betas, and then select "beta - beta" from the menu. (The beta so nice we named it twice...)

(I bet I've used that joke before and then forgot.)

The app now natively supports the new Mac architecture.

I've updated the Unity framework to something recent. This means that the "select your resolution" launch dialog box is gone. (Nobody ever used those things, right?)

So it launches more smoothly on Steam Deck. No more tapping through the launch dialog.

In the About screen, the photo of the hardback edition of Meanwhile now shows the tenth anniversary cover.

I know it's not an exciting release, but if you have a couple of minutes to try the beta, I'd appreciate a note. I've tested it on Win10, current Intel and ARM MacOS, and Steam Deck. I have not tested it on desktop Linux, so I'm particularly interested in someone giving that a whirl.

Thanks!

By the way, you may not have heard that Jason Shiga is releasing a new interactive comic very soon. It's called Leviathan. And if you're wondering if that's the reason I suddenly decided to update the Meanwhile app framework... well, I'd hate to spoil your speculation...