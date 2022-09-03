Meanwhile version 1.2 in beta

I've uploaded a new beta release of Meanwhile. To try it, select Properties, Betas, and then select "beta - beta" from the menu. (The beta so nice we named it twice...)
(I bet I've used that joke before and then forgot.)
- The app now natively supports the new Mac architecture.
- I've updated the Unity framework to something recent. This means that the "select your resolution" launch dialog box is gone. (Nobody ever used those things, right?)
- So it launches more smoothly on Steam Deck. No more tapping through the launch dialog.
- In the About screen, the photo of the hardback edition of Meanwhile now shows the tenth anniversary cover.
I know it's not an exciting release, but if you have a couple of minutes to try the beta, I'd appreciate a note. I've tested it on Win10, current Intel and ARM MacOS, and Steam Deck. I have not tested it on desktop Linux, so I'm particularly interested in someone giving that a whirl.
Thanks!
By the way, you may not have heard that Jason Shiga is releasing a new interactive comic very soon. It's called Leviathan. And if you're wondering if that's the reason I suddenly decided to update the Meanwhile app framework... well, I'd hate to spoil your speculation...
Changed depots in beta branch