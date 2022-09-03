 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 3 September 2022

9/2: Final Stability Patch!

We've had various networking and LOD issues that popped up today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Happy gaming!

Have a great labor day weekend.

