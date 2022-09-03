 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 3 September 2022

Input fix patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for input problem for non-xbox controllers. Debug controller text and several new buttons added to control menu panel.

Game version should be 1.72

