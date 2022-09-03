 Skip to content

Pickle Clicker update for 3 September 2022

v 1.0.7.5

v 1.0.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9444352

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Additions:

  • Poglins comes in waves of 5 now, with a max wave count of 5

  • Poglins now steal a percentage of pickles rather than a set value

  • Changed speed of Normal Poglins to 3.2

  • Poglin Variants

    • Fire Poglin - Resurrects on first death, dies officially on second
    • Pink Poglin - Faster and steals more pickles, but collecting it multiplies pickles stolen by 1.15
    • Gold Poglin - More faster and steals even more pickles, but collecting it multiplies pickles stolen by 2

  • 9 New Auto Pickles with corresponding Upgrade Pickles

Main Changes:

  • Auto/Upgrade Pickle prices and their scaling
  • Poglins walk away at a linear rate

Note:
I'll make a better UI for the shops for either 1.0.8 or a small update for 1.0.7.5, as I've noticed and been told that it's absolutely horrendous and confusing. I just wanted to get this update out, as I'll be on hiatus for a week. Thank you for your time and understanding!

