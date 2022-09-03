Main Additions:

Poglins comes in waves of 5 now, with a max wave count of 5

Poglins now steal a percentage of pickles rather than a set value

Changed speed of Normal Poglins to 3.2

Poglin Variants Fire Poglin - Resurrects on first death, dies officially on second Pink Poglin - Faster and steals more pickles, but collecting it multiplies pickles stolen by 1.15 Gold Poglin - More faster and steals even more pickles, but collecting it multiplies pickles stolen by 2

9 New Auto Pickles with corresponding Upgrade Pickles

Main Changes:

Auto/Upgrade Pickle prices and their scaling

Poglins walk away at a linear rate

Note:

I'll make a better UI for the shops for either 1.0.8 or a small update for 1.0.7.5, as I've noticed and been told that it's absolutely horrendous and confusing. I just wanted to get this update out, as I'll be on hiatus for a week. Thank you for your time and understanding!