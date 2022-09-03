Dota 2 update for 3 September 2022
ClientVersion 5413
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, French, German, Greek, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Norwegian, and Romanian
Abilities
- Chilling Touch: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Berserk Potion: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Mist Coil: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/self_damage/0with value of
50
- Mist Coil: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/self_damage/valuewith value of
50
- Mist Coil: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/self_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
