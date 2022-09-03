 Skip to content

PH0B0S update for 3 September 2022

PH0B0S 2.0

PH0B0S 2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PH0B0S 2.0 is here!

Some updates include:

  • Visual Enhancements
  • Added Linux Compatibility
  • Adjusted Difficulty

Expect more levels and DLC in the future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1978752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978753
  • Loading history…
