PH0B0S 2.0 is here!
Some updates include:
- Visual Enhancements
- Added Linux Compatibility
- Adjusted Difficulty
Expect more levels and DLC in the future.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update