Upcoming Direction + Patch Notes v0.04

Upcoming Direction

Hello all, in this patch we have some more bug fixes, some based directly off of community feedback so far. We are trying our best to address game-breaking issues first before adding more content to the game, as we believe content would be meaningless without a stable foundation.

This brings us to addressing some community concerns. We understand that generally games that label themselves as “early access” misadvertise, overpromise, and fail to deliver, and we apologize for any misconception about that. While it is true we have worked on this game for a few years at this point, it has been a bumpy journey to say the least, with multiple internal reworks, vision changes, and unfortunate but unavoidable turnover in our ranks. However, we’ve soldiered on and are committed to making steady improvements to the game.

Some people may not agree with the state of the game as a playable game, and we totally understand that frustration. We do believe that we qualify as early access in the original sense of the program - it is simply access to those who are curious about the state of a game that is still very much in development. We hope that the wildly varying standard of “early access” used by other games does not diminish your view of our game too much.

We are hoping that after a few more major bug/stability fixes we will be able to add more content to the game. We also have several features in the pipeline that have not been merged into the public version of the game as they still require some tinkering. However, they will serve as stepping stones to adding more depth and management to gameplay.

For example, one of our top priorities is to release a new UI exposing guest preferences, thoughts, and motivations as well as better staff management and personalization. From there, we will build a business ratings system and allow players to analyze trends in guest desires. This is just one example of components to a larger ecosystem we want to expand upon to keep adding depth!

Patch Notes v0.04 (2 September 2022)

Build Mode

Zone stretching has been re-enabled.

Stretching zones no longer cause props to suddenly disappear.

Fixed various issues related to undoing/redoing zone stretching.

Fixed various issues with prop states that are sold/destroyed due to stretching.

Developer note: This was a very complex issue and took a significant amount of time to resolve. Please let us know if you encounter any more issues related to this feature.

UI