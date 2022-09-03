Update 1.0.4.0

Hi everyone!

We have a new update ready. Today we've got:

NEWS

New storage buttons: you can now pass all items from storage to inventory (and vice-versa) if they are the same type (only works with stackable items);

New item quantity drop and split for inventory and storage chests.

CHANGES

Improved performance during rain and snow;

Increased Max level cap (up to 99) for your character. This will affect the amount of HP you have with level-ups;

You can now rearrange Barns, Pigpens and Chicken Coops;

Many of the game logs have been removed to improve performance.

FIXES

Fixed wrong Kickstarter tag for “Landlords”;

Fixed wrong localization for Metal Detector (item was removed long ago);

Fixed null error for controllers in main menu;

Fixed details of items for crafting or building that were not displayed when using a controller (for items that could not be crafted or created);

Fixed Delete Prompt window when deleting an item from inventory, for controllers.

NOTES

We plan to have a very big list of improvements and fixes for the next update. We want every update to be as stable as possible. If you did not already, remember that you can join our Discord and also check our new roadmap. Stay tuned.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/