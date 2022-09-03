Linux/macOS Update, Steam Deck

Hi everyone!

This is just a minor housekeeping update for the Linux and macOS versions - all it does is update FNA, the game's underlying framework, which can improve performance and stability without actually changing anything in the game. This is also provided for Windows in the 'fna-win32' beta branch, but as always this is experimental-only and is not supported by default.

One small in-game change was to default to the native resolution when in Big Picture and Deck mode, so that the viewport fits the screen you're using. This allowed us to get a Verified rating, so if you still like playing the original Rogue Legacy and want to play it on a handheld, the latest native Linux release should provide the best experience!

Enjoy!