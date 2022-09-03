Update Notes for Sep 3

-Added 3 new skills
-When lifespanless is invested, interacting with the well will grant -lifespan
-Minimum weapon and skill cd is set to 0.1s
-Weapon rarity is now zone based
-Book of cultivation methods: added hints for locked cultivation methods
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 3 September 2022
