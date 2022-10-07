 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 7 October 2022

Update 10/07/2022

Build 9443939

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Rocko joins the battle as a DLC character!

Balance

  • Universal

    • Crowdpush speed reverted
    • Royal Woods Cemetery
    • Blastzones and camera zoom now the same as competitive stages
    • Added to competitive stage rotation
    • Sewers Slam
    • Added to competitive stage rotation
    • Harmonic Convergence
    • Removed from competitive stage rotation

  • Characters balancing (More details in this link)

    • Sandy
    • Korra
    • Leonardo
    • Michelangelo
    • April O’Neil
    • Shredder
    • Ren & Stimpy
    • Powdered Toast Man
    • Nigel Thornberry
    • Danny Phantom
    • Reptar
    • Helga
    • Zim
    • CatDog
    • Oblina
    • Jenny

