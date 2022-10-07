Update 10/07/2022

General
- Rocko joins the battle as a DLC character!
Balance
Universal
- Crowdpush speed reverted
- Royal Woods Cemetery
- Blastzones and camera zoom now the same as competitive stages
- Added to competitive stage rotation
- Sewers Slam
- Added to competitive stage rotation
- Harmonic Convergence
- Removed from competitive stage rotation
Characters balancing (More details in this link)
- Sandy
- Korra
- Leonardo
- Michelangelo
- April O’Neil
- Shredder
- Ren & Stimpy
- Powdered Toast Man
- Nigel Thornberry
- Danny Phantom
- Reptar
- Helga
- Zim
- CatDog
- Oblina
- Jenny
