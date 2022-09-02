- Added a new mission type: bring down the observatory balloons.
- Added two new airplanes: Fairey Swordfish and the F8F Bearcat.
- Added incendiary rockets to bring down the balloons and the zep. They do more damage than bullets. WW2 airplanes do not carry rockets since their bullets already do more damage.
- Team Dogfight mission now requires only 15 kills. (Thanks Outlaw_war and AceGirl)
- Improved some airplanes graphics.
- Improved performance on several fronts.
Dogfight Elite update for 2 September 2022
Dogfight Elite 1.2.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
