Dogfight Elite update for 2 September 2022

Dogfight Elite 1.2.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new mission type: bring down the observatory balloons.
  • Added two new airplanes: Fairey Swordfish and the F8F Bearcat.
  • Added incendiary rockets to bring down the balloons and the zep. They do more damage than bullets. WW2 airplanes do not carry rockets since their bullets already do more damage.
  • Team Dogfight mission now requires only 15 kills. (Thanks Outlaw_war and AceGirl)
  • Improved some airplanes graphics.
  • Improved performance on several fronts.

