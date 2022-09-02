 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 2 September 2022

Aspect of the Wolf Buff, Fan of Knives Buff, Spire of Teurok Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aspect of the Wolf now enables the use of Marshal and Soulsplitter with Bows.

Fan of Knives now counts as a Physical Hit and will proc Weapon Enchantments.

Fixed Spire of Teurok not working in some situations.

