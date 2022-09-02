Welcome to the Vent Them update.

It includes:

70 new encounters

new encounters 9 new unlockable enemy factions

new unlockable enemy factions New UI elements, both functional and cosmetic

Assorted bug fixes

Revisions to the trigger chances for some of the original encounters

The Vent Them update is the first of three planned updates.

The next one, Praise Laouylik, is currently planned for the end of September/beginning of October. Praise Laouylik will focus on additional encounters (another 50-80) and new bosses.

The third planned update is currently slated for the end of October and is unnamed (Name Pending perhaps 😊). It will focus on adding variety to the early and late game content as well as additional upgrade options for flotilla ships.

Thanks for playing Ark Defender! And remember, venting your problems may not always be the best solution, but it should ALWAYS be an option!