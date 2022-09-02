 Skip to content

Ark Defender update for 2 September 2022

Vent Them Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9443815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Vent Them update.

It includes:

  • 70 new encounters
  • 9 new unlockable enemy factions
  • New UI elements, both functional and cosmetic
  • Assorted bug fixes
  • Revisions to the trigger chances for some of the original encounters

The Vent Them update is the first of three planned updates.

The next one, Praise Laouylik, is currently planned for the end of September/beginning of October. Praise Laouylik will focus on additional encounters (another 50-80) and new bosses.

The third planned update is currently slated for the end of October and is unnamed (Name Pending perhaps 😊). It will focus on adding variety to the early and late game content as well as additional upgrade options for flotilla ships.

Thanks for playing Ark Defender! And remember, venting your problems may not always be the best solution, but it should ALWAYS be an option!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885081
