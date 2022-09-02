Spryward Devlog #5

What I've Been Working On :

I've been working on the Adams Corp HQ Interior. I've been making tons of new civilian and interior wall/floor sprites.



New Enemy Zombified Adams Soldier :



Finished the design for Neha's sister Rachel :



Designs for the 2nd Adams Corp blood processing team that works with Spryward :



Made some camera adjustments so that it adjusts / functions better in smaller interior spaces.

Added a dodge function to combat that is bound to pressing the left stick down.

Swing speed is slower, but gets faster while holding down left bumper.

Broxa Boss Animations WIP :



Note from Dev :

My girlfriend finally got her order for a Steam Deck. We should be getting it in the next couple of weeks. I'll try to film some gameplay of Spryward on it, as well as work on some specific Steam deck optimizations once it's here. Next week's devlog will have some updates to the training room, so I can test some more issue 3 content with you all.