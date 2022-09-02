- Added a placeholder solution to waves getting stuck / not progressing
(If your game hangs between a wave, give it a few seconds and this temporary solution should kick-in and start the next wave)
Farm Defense update for 2 September 2022
Hotfix 9/2/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update