Farm Defense update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix 9/2/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a placeholder solution to waves getting stuck / not progressing
    (If your game hangs between a wave, give it a few seconds and this temporary solution should kick-in and start the next wave)

