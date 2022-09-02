Got something to say about the game? Let us know!

New feedback button
Both the profile screen and main menu now have a 'Send feedback' button, which will open a web browser to a form that you can fill out to tell us anything you'd like.
Bug fixes
Today's build also has some more bug fixes:
- Penguin: Fixed typo in rules
- The Clock: Fixed crash when using 'Show gameplay' in the rules
- Items unlocked dialog: Fixed 'Thanks' button being off screen for short window heights
- Fixed 'Show gameplay' not working for Sir Tommy family
- Fixed spurious 'Foundation complete' sound effect that could occur under a few scenarios
Changed files in this update