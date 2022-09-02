 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 September 2022

Got something to say about the game? Let us know!

Share · View all patches · Build 9443720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feedback button

Both the profile screen and main menu now have a 'Send feedback' button, which will open a web browser to a form that you can fill out to tell us anything you'd like.

Bug fixes

Today's build also has some more bug fixes:

  • Penguin: Fixed typo in rules
  • The Clock: Fixed crash when using 'Show gameplay' in the rules
  • Items unlocked dialog: Fixed 'Thanks' button being off screen for short window heights
  • Fixed 'Show gameplay' not working for Sir Tommy family
  • Fixed spurious 'Foundation complete' sound effect that could occur under a few scenarios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link