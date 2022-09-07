Dynamic Lighting Enabled, New Weapon, Graphics and Performance Improvements

It's been a while since the last update, but I've been working hard on what should be some noticeable improvements.
- Dynamic lighting enabled (most apparent in gun flash, explosions and richer map details)
- New burst fire pistol: Scaver
- Character models retrofitted closer to 90's style
- Graphics engine and renderer migrated to recent versions improving overall performance
Also in v1.83:
- Added split-screen framing
- Map modeling improvements
- Ammo handling and reload mechanic improvements
- Spawn point improvements
- AI mechanic improvements
Check out the change log for more details and keep the feedback coming!
Changed files in this update