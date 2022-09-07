Dynamic Lighting Enabled, New Weapon, Graphics and Performance Improvements

It's been a while since the last update, but I've been working hard on what should be some noticeable improvements.

Dynamic lighting enabled (most apparent in gun flash, explosions and richer map details)

New burst fire pistol: Scaver

Character models retrofitted closer to 90's style

Graphics engine and renderer migrated to recent versions improving overall performance

Also in v1.83:

Added split-screen framing

Map modeling improvements

Ammo handling and reload mechanic improvements

Spawn point improvements

AI mechanic improvements

Check out the change log for more details and keep the feedback coming!