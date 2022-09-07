 Skip to content

LuPR: Lunar Post Recruit update for 7 September 2022

Dynamic Lighting Enabled, New Weapon, Graphics and Performance Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since the last update, but I've been working hard on what should be some noticeable improvements.

  • Dynamic lighting enabled (most apparent in gun flash, explosions and richer map details)
  • New burst fire pistol: Scaver
  • Character models retrofitted closer to 90's style
  • Graphics engine and renderer migrated to recent versions improving overall performance

Also in v1.83:

  • Added split-screen framing
  • Map modeling improvements
  • Ammo handling and reload mechanic improvements
  • Spawn point improvements
  • AI mechanic improvements

Check out the change log for more details and keep the feedback coming!

