AOEs are now in Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The AOE feature has now reached Beta. Let’s talk about what this is and whether you will want to check it out now or wait for the full release.

The whats and the whys

The AOE (area-of-effect) feature allows you to turn rulers into permanent markers, which are saved with the board.

This Beta allows us all to test the basic functionality, which we will then build upon.

Currently, the visuals are identical to rulers. This is far less than ideal and will be improved on over time.

As with the previous Beta, we want to allow people who don’t mind braving an unfinished feature to try it out without any risk to their existing creations.

We do this by making a separate branch of TaleSpire that you can opt into. This branch has its own servers, so none of your existing campaigns or boards are available, and nothing you do on the branch will break your boards outside the branch.

Is it for you?

We wouldn’t recommend it if you don’t enjoy messing around with unfinished and broken things. But if you do, then check out the guide linked below.

[url=https://talespire.com/welcome-to-the-aoe-beta]

AOE Beta Guide: https://talespire.com/welcome-to-the-aoe-beta[/url]

When will it release to everyone?

We aren’t setting a fixed date as it depends on what bugs we find and which we feel need fixing before release. It will be at least one week, though.

And that’s all!

Thanks for checking this out folks.

p.s. The slab in the gifs is “Secluded Farmhouse” by Plonker Bonker