Version 0.9.0.5 is available on the Tester's Branch!

Hello! The finished version of the old prototype targeting work is finally in. I wanted to get this into the patch before it goes live, since the difficulty in targeting high threat targets is one of the game's most common criticisms.

The new Targeting



As you move the targeting crosshair around (hidden when looking forwards), a selection of 6 targets will be specially highlighted. Pressing the target button, the radar will cycle between these targets. Most importantly, this selection is prioritized by threat, so AAA like Shilkas will be targeted before a tank that is not a threat.

Anti-aircraft vehicles also now have a unique targeting icon to make it easier to pick them out.

It's worth mentioning again that the targeting is based around the screen center, allowing you to target by looking at something. When off-boresight, a small crosshair will appear in the center of the screen to give you a reference point to aim with.

Changelog: