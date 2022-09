This version is mostly about balancing rooms in terms of difficulty level and fine-repositioning items, so that there's a more smooth flow along the game. That's not finished though, in special for the last 3 levels, that are still to be balanced properly

Shows game version on top bar in main menu FIX: Removed XXX from URL label

Balanced levels from 5 to 10 FIX: Spread stars in similar counts in levels