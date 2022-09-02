Update - 2.0.4

- Added an icon to represent cargo on fleet ships panel. It gets orange when almost full (less than 1 free space) and red when full.
- 'Order Hold Fire' (default: H) now tell your fleet to not fire for 10 seconds instead of 5. If you hold shift while giving the order, it becomes permanent until you tell them to 'Order Fire' (default: F), dock the ship or warp to another sector. Note: The permanent hold fire is ignored for mining and repair role.
- Special Crewman can now spawn in Distress Signal escape pods.
- Blueprints as quest rewards can now be of a faction item and will prioritize those you haven't maxed out yet.
- Ship panel 'View Stats' button now properly shows bonus space to weapons, equipment, cargo, speed and agility.
- Fixed cargo space enhancements not working on fleet ships.
- Fixed Fleet ships collecting loot when 'Loot collect' is off.
- Fixed AI ships collecting random loot.
- Weapons in spinal mounts now properly show the amount of flux consumed (3 instead of 'all').
- 'Unload cargo to station' button no longer disembark passengers from fleet ships.
- Fleet ship captains now properly show a tooltip when you mouse over it.
Note: Although fleet ships already benefit from every bonus effect on its captain when active, the stats aren't updated yet when you are editing/refitting the ship.
- The Perk 'Sometimes you find cool stuff in the trash...' now has a chance to give you scrap and refined metal. The chance to find equipment or weapons is now a bit higher also.
- 'Unload Cargo to Station' no longer affects ships.
- Added special crewman: Thraknar: Red Skull Pilot
- Added ship enhancement: +10% Ramming damage.
- Fixed Zeus turning speed BUG when using spinal mounts.
