Cumulative patch notes for the last couple of weeks

Hey Everyone. Here's a list of all the updates made in the last couple weeks or so, plus some new ones in today's update:

Rather Important:

-Prevented maps, service manuals, and other documents from being downscaled on lower texture quality settings.

-Added two new save points; you can find payphones in the auto parts store, and another one at the junkyard(Request)

-Jiggs Casey can now be paid to recover lost key items.

-Fixed an issue where the engine could slowly rotate if the game was paused with the engine on, and if paused long enough, could violently whip itself back into position causing the truck to flip.

-Addressed an issue where the car could hydrolock if transported immediately after getting stuck in water.

-Fixed an issue where certain important entities like the truck key or computer terminal could become inactive.

-Addressed the way the truck shuts off when upside down to hopefully fix a crash issue some users reported.

-Fixed an issue where the truck's seat could move out of place.

-Addressed an issue where engine head, distributor, rocker assembly, exhaust manifold, or main bearings could become difficult to detach or re-attach after reloading a save.

-Graphics settings had an issue where the setting wasn't saved.

-Fixed an issue where the disconnect icon wouldn't show up on certain parts, despite the part being able to disconnect.

-Added a workaround for existing saves with stuck rear gears; just attach a new gear to reset it.

-Fixed an issue where the rear differential cover wasn't saving properly, which lead to being unable

to access the rear gears. Attach and remove the cover to reset it if your save has this issue.

Moonshine-Related:

-Fixed an issue where Jake wouldn't buy moonshine without saving first.

-Fixed issue with Jiggs Casey's mission marker not disappearing.

-Corrected some incorrect price text on propane.

-Bucket lid should now be easier to attach to bucket.

-Increased price and trade-in value of propane tanks.

-Fixed an issue where existing moonshine crates had an issue loading properly.

-Added another cornmeal package to the store's shelf.

-Fixed some time-related issues where sleeping could cause a time dilation as determined

by the observer relative to the phone's clock and real-world time. This could affect things like

trash spawning and moonshine fermentation progress.

-Bucket content visuals should now save properly.

-Fixed an issue with 2x moonshine crates generated when filling crates.

-Fixed an issue with moonshine distillery audio not stopping after cooldown.

-Added a place to dump moonshine bucket contents(blue barrel behind garage)

-Fixed new issue of sugar being added twice to bucket.

-Fixed moonshine crates not despawning after being sold.

-Propane tanks bought from the gas station should no longer have a ridiculously small amount of gas.

-Overhauled moonshine production: A higher quality should now be much easier

to obtain. One bucket will yield about four crates of moonshine.

-Various fixes and changes to audio and visual issues within the immediate area.

-Fixed issue where you can pick up moonshine crate after selling it.

-Fixed an issue where buckets would have a delay in fermenting after loading.

Tobacco Farming:

-Fixed an issue where one crate could hold a massive amount of tobacco leaves and sell for an inflated price.

-Addressed an issue where the water trailer could get pushed to a new location after spawning(also further addressed today on 9/2).

-Fixed issue where tobacco plants can continue to be harvested after already being harvested.

-Fixed another issue where tobacco leaves would spawn through the ground.

-Fixed another issue where tobacco leaves could not be placed into crates.

-Fixed an issue with tobacco leaves sometimes falling through the ground.

Quality of Life:

-Redesigned engine assembly to feel less cumbersome.

-Added support for inverting X and/or Y axis for the first person view(Request).

-Increased hydration rate when drinking from faucet.

-Changed attach/detach icons to be more visible in highly lit areas.

-Made faucets easier to use.

Jake:

-Fixed an issue where Jake wouldn't buy moonshine without saving first(mentioned above).

-Tires now despawn after delivering to Jake.

-Jake's revenge mission should now be marked as completed after completing it.

-Revenge mission car only appears at night(possibly still broken in certain scenarios).

-Fixed an issue where Jake would speak multiple dialogues at once.

-Fixed an issue with the sugar/gas tank mission being unable to accept sugar.

-Fixed an issue where Jake would sometimes not pay for furniture delivery.

Audio:

-Additional voicework(Credit: youtube.com/c/SkapeGote)

-Fixed an issue where turbo spooling could still be heard when using a non-turbo v8.

-Fixed some audio issues with rain.

-Updated some problematic background audio.

Truck/Car Changes:

-Increased brake torque distribution to apply more braking to rear wheels and less to front.

-Prevented differential gears from being overlapped.

-Addressed an issue where the truck's ignition could become out of sync if transporting a hydrolocked truck

without turning off the ignition first.

-Fixed car's water trails not disappearing after towing out of water.

-Addressed many scenarios with transporting vehicles which are still running or are still in the ON position in the ignition, which was the cause of several other issues.

-Fixed an issue where rear differential gears were saving improperly.

-Fixed a physics problem with truck after transporting nuclear bomb.

-Fixed some issues with water splash effects remaining on tires.

Other:

-Fixed an issue where if you manage to fall out of the world it will move you back to close to where you fell.

-Jimmy Junks now recognizes and fixes cam gears.

-Fixed an issue where Jimmy Junks' repairs wouldn't update the rust visuals on parts.

-Additional work to water trailer having positional problems when loading, resulting in physics errors. Trailer should also flip itself right side up if saved upside down.

-Fixed an issue where you couldn't sit in the truck if the engine was missing.

-Addressed an issue where Jimmy Junks' repair cost could be cropped out of the frame.

-Fixed an issue where Jimmy Junks wouldn't install center distributor wire.

-Minor fixes to mission interface.

-Updated mission waypoint on/off button to be more intuitive.

-Iron ore chunk sizes are randomized, which affects weight and trade-in value.

-A couple more spray paint colors(Request)

-Reduced junk spawn frequency.

-Fixed issue with iron ore scale not properly reading or paying out the correct values for iron ore.

-Blocked off truck from driving into recycle zone at junkyard.

-Fixed an issue where completed missions could be added multiple times to list.

-Fixed an issue where large items could be carried while carrying smaller parts.

-Fixed an issue with piston 1 having an issue of saving improperly.

-Addressed an issue with some waypoints not disappearing after completing quest.

-Fixed an issue where you could pick up multiples of the same item.

-Fixed an issue where picked up items show up in inventory before placing them in the inventory, which caused

an issue with dropping nonexistent inventory items to create new items.

-Fixed an issue where rims could sometimes be put onto tires that already had a rim.

-Fixed an issue where tires could sometimes be put onto wheels that already had a tire.

-Fixed an issue where the engine block could get picked up while trying to attach a part.

-Fixed an issue where multiple objects could be held at the same time.

-Fixed an issue where an object could become stuck in the player's hand.

-Fixed another issue where the valve assembly could become difficult to remove.

-Improved shadow quality.

-Additional GPU optimization work.

-Stats UI should now scale properly with larger screen resolutions.

-Lowered default quality settings when first launching the game.

-Patched some holes in the terrain where the player could get stuck.

Dev Note:

Although marked as fixed, there are probably still some scenarios where one or more of these issues could happen again.

This early access game has been pretty rough around the edges, however the more positive aspect in this story comes from how unbelievably helpful the community has been in regards to reporting issues, offering good ideas, and helping in the discord. I'll be working on this project every day, getting things fixed and working on further optimization. I think this month I'll be able to release a small content update which I've been wanting to do for a while.

As for the modding community, sit tight, I'd like to help you out once I address all of the pressing issues with the core game.

Thanks,

Keystone