- Unity updated to 2020.3.38f1.
- fixed units in same hex being wrongfully allowed to fire at different hexes in the same impulse.
- Scenario Editor: added terrain attributes Small Upper Story and Explosive.
- Scenario Editor: added victory condition Exit Mission-Target Unit.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 2 September 2022
02 Sep 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
