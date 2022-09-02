9/2/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.3.8

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next new update for the game. I was going to wait a bit longer before releasing this so that I could include even more, but I think I'm at a good point in my work right now to release what I currently have. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some text going off screen

Fixed spacing between companions in combat being too far and resulting in them sometimes being under the UI

Fixed an issue where you could enter Augmentation surgery but it had the wrong character selected

Fixed some tileset pathing issues

Fixed enemy attack elements being overridden in some cases

Fixed enemies who used a callout in combat having their name display on a separate line (Above where it normally would)

Fixed a rain background sound having a noticeable break where it should loop

Fixed a dialogue exit not working correctly in Sergeant Ash's conversation after completing "Relief Recovery"

Removed some old, leftover code that was no longer necessary

Fixed the stairs in the Eclipse Basement area looking like they come out of the wall

Changes & Additions:

Added new Steam achievements

Added "Repeated Robberies" side quest (Multiple methods of completion)

Added some new skill/trait based roleplaying opportunities and checks

Added caffeine tablets consumable item

Added Flak Vest armor [Inv: 5, Body, Protection: 2, Armor, Init: -4, 10% Ballistic, 15% Rupture, 5% Puncture, 15% Impact, 15% Explosion, 5% Burn] (+6% Critical Evasion)

Added Protean Hackpad (Paint Target Program, Holo Haze Program, Sonic Discharge Program)

Added Paint Target Program (Program: +15 Initiative On Use, Paints Target - 3 Turns - -5% Evasion, -5% Critical Evasion, -5% Ranged Evasion)

Added "Painted" status (-5% Evasion, -5% Critical Evasion, -5% Ranged Evasion)

Added Paint Target Animations (On use, ongoing)

Added Holo Haze Program (Program: +5 Initiative On Use, Gives Holo Haze - 3 Turns - Target Rate -15%, Physical Damage Intake -15%)

Added Holo Haze Animations (On use, ongoing)

Added Sonic Discharge Program (Program: 4-8 Base Mettle Damage, Targets All Enemies, +10 Initiative On Use, +40% Confused)

Added Sonic Discharge Animation

Updated loot tables

Updated some shop listings

Added Snack Shack shop area to Smugglers' Bend

Added new characters to interact with

Added Rested status (80% Chance to be given to each current party member whenever you rest - Gives +10% EXP gain for a while)

Added Resourceful talent (15% Chance to receive 5-15 Cred each game day)

Added Reputable talent (15% Chance to gain 1 fame or infamy each game day - whichever is higher or random if they're even) [Talent]

Added a space between icons in enemy names (Like the skull for bosses) and their name text

Cybered enemies now have a processor icon next to their name so it's at least somewhat obvious which enemies have visible cyberware

Replaced a police roadblock in the Industrial Zone with a makeshift barricade (Trying to represent a low police presence)

Improved outer shading of roof tiles to be more contrasted with their surroundings

Improved the circuit background menu image to be more evenly spread out

Slightly increased the fade in/fade out screen effect when moving between areas (3/4 of a second now instead of 1/2 of a second to help with performance while changing maps - You're barely going to notice a difference but it helps especially in areas with a lot going on like city sectors)

Added some new icon art for various items, skills, and equipment

Added "Cycle" command to the equip menu scene to allow you to quickly change to the next character in your group

Augmentation surgery will automatically default the selected character equipment screen to the player character

Augmentation surgery will now lock to the player character's equipment screen (I may change this in the future if I end up allowing the player to augment companions but currently I have this blocked off)

Color-coded descriptions for CyWare and BiWare to match their main item colors

Added Manglers (First BiWare weapon upgrade) [Inv: 2, Arms Imp., BiWare, -5% Health Recovery] (2 Damage, +7 Init, +10% Bleeding, +6% Shock, Two Attacks, Rupture)

Added Headphones accessory [Inv: 2, Accessory, Gear] (+20% Confused Res)

Updated enemies wearing face wraps with stats to reflect it

Added Thug Bandit enemy class

Added Thug Robber enemy class

Dying in combat will no display a message saying "You were defeated." and then requiring you to press Enter, it will now fadeout and immediately go to the Game Over screen

Slightly darkened the controls and tips screens so they weren't so bright

Updated some randomized travel events

Added a few more variations to some of the existing randomized travel events

Made some environmental graphics look more futuristic such as streetlights, crosswalks, road lights, and a few others

Removed some main menu background image variations

Added rain effect to main menu

Brightened the text outline blue color slightly

Added ground crack graphics

Updated world map image with some new locations (Will be added at a later date) and added metro access map markers

Water now has a 40% chance to remove food poisoning instead of only 33%

Water base cost increased from 16 to 20 (Clean water is pricey in the dark future)

Updated some dialogues slightly

Some changes to off screen lag prevention script (Please let me know if you encounter any issues, but this should help maintain good performance tremendously in larger areas)

Slightly (Literally less than 5%) reduced base movement speed of the player character (It felt a bit fast like you're always pretty much jogging so I slightly reduced it to make it more sensible for the game's overall mood and to help with visual performance)

Added a handler for auto-sorting shop lists based on price (So I don't have to do it manually each time)

All Hackpads are now 1 inventory size larger than they were previously (4 instead of 3)

Several more minor tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː