Small Update (EA 3.5)

Attention Republic soldiers,

This patch has been worked on strictly to solve the major disconnect problem that has been facing multiplayer. This was thought to be fixed in the previous patch but revealed to still exist. It has been an adventure trying to find and I'm glad it can finally stop haunting my dreams.

This solved lets me focus all of my attention on the EA-4.0 update releasing September 9th!

General Changes

Fixed: Disconnect problem caused by invalid NPC weapon lookup under very specific circumstances

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

Join the Discord

Check out the roadmap to full release