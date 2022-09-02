 Skip to content

Incursion: Reforged update for 2 September 2022

Small Update (EA 3.5)

Attention Republic soldiers,
This patch has been worked on strictly to solve the major disconnect problem that has been facing multiplayer. This was thought to be fixed in the previous patch but revealed to still exist. It has been an adventure trying to find and I'm glad it can finally stop haunting my dreams.

This solved lets me focus all of my attention on the EA-4.0 update releasing September 9th!

General Changes

  • Fixed: Disconnect problem caused by invalid NPC weapon lookup under very specific circumstances

Your Commanding Officer,
Blake Gillman

