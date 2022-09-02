 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 2 September 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5611):

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • The ball no longer passes through the bat when it is thrown over the catcher’s area then immediately pitched again.
  • Fixed an issue causing the audio to fail to reconnect when playing multiplayer then going into a new multiplayer game.
  • The ball no longer stops dead when it hits the ground after being batted in Single Player.
  • The ball no longer gets stuck when sticking your hand through the fence and firing the cannon.
  • The player is no longer stuck behind the catcher in Koshien Stadium Single Player on the SteamVR and Viveport platforms.
  • The skip lever now waits for both players to be in the booth before spawning, preventing multiple nested issues.
  • AI runners that are leading off now properly return to their base when the pitcher leaves the mound or throws the ball in 1v1.
  • The mouth now properly moves when talking in 1v1 while the MattBMF mask is equipped.
  • The puddles on the floor of the locker room now correctly reflect the walls and ceiling of the locker room.
  • Fixed the borders of eye textures with darker skin tones.
  • Removed an extra floor reflection in the Locker Room.
  • Added the outline to hairstyles that were missing them.
  • Fixed a double home plate issue.
  • Female players no longer wear a different jersey from the rest of their team.
  • Clicking the back button from the Announcer mode menu on the PC versions of the game now properly takes the player back to the Main Menu.

Improvements:

  • Updated player bodies.
  • Updated jersey materials and textures.
  • Added an outline to facial hairs to be more consistent with hair.
  • Updated the catcher’s mask and chestplate.

New Features:

  • New animated crowds in Little League and Field of Dreams.

