Patch Notes (v2.5611):

Bug Fixes:
- The ball no longer passes through the bat when it is thrown over the catcher’s area then immediately pitched again.
- Fixed an issue causing the audio to fail to reconnect when playing multiplayer then going into a new multiplayer game.
- The ball no longer stops dead when it hits the ground after being batted in Single Player.
- The ball no longer gets stuck when sticking your hand through the fence and firing the cannon.
- The player is no longer stuck behind the catcher in Koshien Stadium Single Player on the SteamVR and Viveport platforms.
- The skip lever now waits for both players to be in the booth before spawning, preventing multiple nested issues.
- AI runners that are leading off now properly return to their base when the pitcher leaves the mound or throws the ball in 1v1.
- The mouth now properly moves when talking in 1v1 while the MattBMF mask is equipped.
- The puddles on the floor of the locker room now correctly reflect the walls and ceiling of the locker room.
- Fixed the borders of eye textures with darker skin tones.
- Removed an extra floor reflection in the Locker Room.
- Added the outline to hairstyles that were missing them.
- Fixed a double home plate issue.
- Female players no longer wear a different jersey from the rest of their team.
- Clicking the back button from the Announcer mode menu on the PC versions of the game now properly takes the player back to the Main Menu.
Improvements:
- Updated player bodies.
- Updated jersey materials and textures.
- Added an outline to facial hairs to be more consistent with hair.
- Updated the catcher’s mask and chestplate.
New Features:
- New animated crowds in Little League and Field of Dreams.
