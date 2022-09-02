 Skip to content

Neodash update for 2 September 2022

Update Notes v1.0.4

  • Added a "Hall of Fame", leaderboard for record holders (More details below)

  • Added two new songs composed by Omexa, Slipstream and City 8401

  • Improved grouping (setting translation/rotation/scale values is now applied to the group instead of individual objects)

  • Car spawn rotation bug should be fixed

  • Fixed a bug displaying "-1." rating in downloaded levels, for levels that have no ratings

Currently, for the Hall of Fame, any top 3 record will grant you points on the leaderboard, if the level is either in the Grid or has a difficulty rank.
It will update every 24 hours.
Top 1 = 4 leaderboard points, Top 2 = 2 points, Top 3 = 1 point. Grid levels award double those amounts. Leaderboard points are calculated/adjusted each 24h update

