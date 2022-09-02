Droid Warfare Update (v1.3 Early Access)

Change Log

Fixes a Glitch on Level 12 with syncing subtitles with voice samples.

Fixes framerate drop issues with Cinematic cutscene 2 & 5.

Added "Static" Effect to Cimematic Cutscenes.

Extended Intro Scene During New Game Selection.

Cinematic Cutscenes are now Skippable (Press "ESC" Key).

Fixes issue when Cinematic cutscenes were stretched on certain aspect ratios.

Grenades are now explosive on impact.

Improved Texturing and bumpmapping to fortress walls, tunnel walls, and buildings.

Fortress walls, tunnel walls, and certain buildings are self-illuminated, meaning the player can be seen better in low-light areas.

Fixes a glitch when the player jumps and throw a grenade simultaneously, the animation no longer pauses.

New Cinematics (Level 1, 4 ,and 11).

Replaced the grenade gun with a rpg for guntype 6.

New Free Demo available on the game's Steam and Gamejolt page.

Balanced Bloom and blur for better glowing effects.

The player is "self-illuminated", meaning the player can be seen better in low-light areas.

Lighting added to explosions from grenades and tank shells

Fixes a uncommon glitch in Level 14 when AI soldiers get stuck

Level 1's instructions are more organized.

*Tank Shells have cooler looking Particle trails with more optimized lighting.